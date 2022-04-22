SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police, a woman was arrested on DWI charges. State Police say, Elisha L. Novak, 40, of Gansevoort, tested over twice the legal limit while a child was in the car.

State Troopers stopped Novak for a traffic violation when she was driving on Broad Street in Schuylerville shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. A Trooper spoke with Novak and said they could smell alcohol on her breath and looked impaired.

Novak was administered roadside sobriety tests and taken into custody. A child who was present in the vehicle at the time of the stop was turned over to the care of a family member.

Novak was transported to SP Schuylerville where she provided a breath sample of .17% B.A.C. Novak was charged with the following:

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated- Leandra’s Law (Felony)

Driving While Intoxicated- Previous Conviction (Felony)

Novak is due to appear in Saratoga Town Court on May 17.