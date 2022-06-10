ULSTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Marbletown woman has been arrested on numerous felony charges. State Police say Niccole Lignowski, 43, was arrested Thursday night.

State Police say that at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, they stopped a vehicle traveling westbound on Washington Avenue in the Town of Ulster that was in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law. The trooper then identified the driver as Lignowski.

Police say that while talking to Lignowski, they determined she was impaired by drugs and attempted to arrest her. Troopers say Lignowski resisted being arrested and allegedly bit the trooper on the arm causing a cut.

Police say that once Lignowski was placed in the trooper’s vehicle, she began kicking the front windshield causing it to fracture. She also allegedly caused damage to the passenger front door.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal mischief (felony)

Second-degree assault (felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Resisting arrest (misdemeanor)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

DWAI drugs (misdemeanor)

Obstruction of governmental administration (misdemeanor)

Police say that they found Lignowski to be in possession of cocaine. She was released on an appearance ticket, according to police.