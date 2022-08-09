RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police (NYSP) arrested Donna Bachorek, 76, of Jaffery, NH. They said she was found driving a car stolen from Michigan.

Troopers said they were responding to a welfare check at the Mirabito Convenience Store after they received calls about a car parked there even though it was closed. Police found Bachorekin in the parked vehicle just after midnight on Sunday.

Police said the vehicle Bachorek was found in had been stolen Saturday morning around 4 a.m. in Arbor, Michigan. The vehicle was stolen from someone known to Bachorek.

She was taken to the State Police barracks in Cobleskill and charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree, a felony. She was arraigned and taken to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility.