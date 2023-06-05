WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a Wilton man was arrested for allegedly causing a head-on crash on Northern Pines Road. Police charged Glenn D. Clark IV, 28, with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and Alcohol, Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the Third Degree, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, and multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

According to the police, Clark IV caused the crash and fled into the woods. The passengers in the other car sustained severe but non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to the Albany Medical Center.

Police located Clark IV around Brackett Lane. At the police barracks, Clark IV was evaluated and a sample was collected to determine the drug or alcohol content of his blood. Police also located a large amount of cannabis and cannabis-containing products in the vehicle. Clark IV is due in Wilton Town Court on June 13.