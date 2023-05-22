KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, New York State Police of Greenwich arrested a Whitehall man for felony drug possession in Kingsbury. Police stopped the suspect, Jesse J. Tracy, 39, on Pleasant View Drive for a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation.

Investigations revealed that Tracy had felony-weight narcotics and another controlled substance. Tracy was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, and a Public Health Law violation. Tracy was turned over to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment,