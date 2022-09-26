CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schodack Diner waitress has been arrested after allegedly using a customer’s credit card to make unauthorized purchases. New York State Police said Kimberly Gibson, 26, of Castleton-On-Hudson, was arrested on September 22.

On Thursday around 10:20 a.m., police received a complaint that over $1,500 in unauthorized charges had been made to a victim’s credit card. After an investigation, police found that Gibson was responsible for the charges.

Police said Gibson works as a waitress at the Schodack Diner, which the victim had recently visited. While there, the victim used the credit card involved to pay her bill.

Charges

Fourth-degree grand larceny (felony)

Second-degree identity theft (felony)

Gibson surrendered herself to police. She was issued an appearance ticket to return to Moreau Town Court on October 12 and released. Anyone who believes Gibson may have victimized them in a similar way can contact investigators at State Police in Wilton by calling (518) 583-7000.