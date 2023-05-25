GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police Troopers responded to a burglary in progress at a residence in Granville. Troopers located the suspect, Dylan S. Drost, 32, of Poultney, Vermont, on the property.

According to the police, Drost caused damage while trying to get inside the home and disturbed items inside. No one was home at that time. Drost was arrested for second-degree burglary and turned over to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.