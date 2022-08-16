BETHEL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ulster County man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and attacking the homeowner with a pickaxe. New York State Police said Daniel Desseauve, 38, of Highland, was also found to be drunk during the incident.

On August 14 around 8:50 p.m., police responded to a home on Mohawk Trail in Bethel for a reported assault and burglary. Desseauve is accused of pushing the front door open and swinging a pickaxe at the homeowner. The homeowner avoided being hit with the axe and was able to forcibly remove Desseauve from the home.

Another person in the home called 911 while Desseauve kept going back inside. Desseauve is also accused of causing serious damage to two vehicles that were parked at the home.

When troopers arrived, police said Desseauve was standing near the vehicle he used to drive to Mohawk Trail. Police then found that Desseauve was drunk.

Charges

First-degree burglary (felony)

Third-degree criminal mischief (felony)

Driving while intoxicated (felony)

Second-degree menacing (misdemeanor)

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (misdemeanor)

Second-degree harassment (violation)

Desseauve was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court. He was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash, $150,000 bond, and $300,000 secured bond.