MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday afternoon, the State Police of Saratoga arrested two individuals in the parking lot of Home2 Suites in Malta. Troopers initially responded to a report that the two refused to leave, but located them in a vehicle with drugs.

Police observed a glass smoking device containing drug residue in the car and both individuals were found to possess multiple Controlled Substances. Erica T. Fredette, 31, of North Creek, was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

The other suspect, Philip M. Horowitz, 35, of Clifton Park, initially provided police with false identifying information. Horowitz was charged with False Personation and three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Both were transported to SP Saratoga for processing. They were issued tickets returnable to Malta Town Court on May 4 and released.