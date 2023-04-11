KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday night, State Police of Greenwich conducted a traffic stop on State Route 196 for Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Police say the driver, Nathan D. Arno, 29, of Hartford, did not have a valid license and was Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs.

Police observed a glass smoking device containing drug residue inside the vehicle. Felony-weight narcotics and other controlled substances were located within the vehicle.

Arno was arrested on two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, and Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs.

The passenger, Bud J. Saunders, 37, of Argyle, was also taken into custody. Saunders was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Arno refused to provide a blood sample to determine the drug content. Arno and Saunders were transported to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.