CLIFTON PARK. N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, New York State Police arrested two individuals in the parking lot of the Target in Clifton Park. According to police, Sasha E. Deforest, 43, of Albany, and Latoya D. Fordham, 38, of Menands, had stolen over $3,000 worth of merchandise.

It was revealed that Fordham was already banned from entering the store due to a previous incident. Both suspects were found to have a glass smoking device containing drug residue.

Deforest was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. Fordham was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Burglary in the Third Degree, Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Both were processed at SP Clifton Park and released with appearance tickets to Clifton Park Town Court on April 13. The merchandise was returned to the store.