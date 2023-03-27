WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday evening, New York State Police responded to a road rage incident near Wilton Square. According to police, two vehicles operated by Raekwon L. Prather, 22, of Albany, and Amiah J. Valdez, 22, of Albany, chased the victim, attempting to drive them off the roadway.

Police say Prather and Valdez were driving recklessly, attempting to obstruct the victim’s vehicle. The two were known to the victim. The victim also had a passenger under the age of five.

Troopers located Prather fleeing on I-87 in Malta. Prather was taken into custody and charged with Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Stalking in the Fourth Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

Valdez surrendered herself to State Police Wilton, where she was arrested and charged with two counts of Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and two counts of Stalking in the Fourth Degree. Both Valdez and Prather were arraigned at the Corinth Town Court and released on their own recognizance.