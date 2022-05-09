CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy woman has been arrested after allegedly driving drunk without any tires on the passenger side of her vehicle. The New York State Police said Elizabeth Sheyon, 41, was arrested on May 7.

On Saturday around 3 a.m., police said they stopped Sheyon’s vehicle after seeing sparks coming from the passenger side as she traveled south on the Northway in Clifton Park. The trooper then found that her vehicle did not have any passenger side tires and was operating on the rims.

Police said Sheyon showed signs of impairment and the trooper could smell the odor of alcohol. She was placed in custody after refusing roadside sobriety tests.

According to police, Sheyon provided a breath sample of .24% B.A.C., which is three times the legal limit. She was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, which is a misdemeanor. Sheyon was issued an appearance ticket for Clifton Park Town Court on May 26.