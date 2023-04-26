ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested on Tuesday after a car chase ensued, where he allegedly drove over 100 miles per hour (MPH) in a work zone to flee law enforcement, according to the New York State Police. Michael Casseus, 34, faces several charges.

On Tuesday, around 11:20 a.m., police pulled over a car on I-87 in Wilton for vehicle and traffic law violations. While pulled over, police identified the driver as Casseus.

Police say while he was pulled over, Casseus failed to follow their instructions and fled the scene which led to a chase. Casseus allegedly drove over 100 MPH in a work zone and was eventually stopped just south of exit 16 in Wilton.

He was taken into custody. While being taken into custody, police say Casseus had multiple felony-weight narcotics on him.

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Multiple vehicle and traffic law violations

Casseus was taken to Wilton State Police for processing. He was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.