EASTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, State Police arrested Robert K. Morgan, 65, of Troy, following an investigation into a theft at Borden’s Orchard at Valley Falls Road. Surveillance video from Monday showed Morgan stealing $30 from the cashbox and also a jar of apple salsa.

Morgan returned to the orchard on Tuesday, at which time a trooper was on the scene investigating the incident. He was arrested for petit larceny. Police believe that Morgan may be targeting other orchards. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Greenwich at (518) 583-7000.