TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Ticonderoga parents were arrested after their 2-year-old son left their house without them realizing it. Kara Slater, 39, and Chad Mauran, 42, are charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

According to New York State Police, on Wednesday, around 11:47 a.m., troopers were waved down by a pedestrian after they found a young child alone near Montcalm Street in Ticonderoga. The child was placed in a safe area with the pedestrian until they could figure out who the child belonged to.

Ticonderoga Police responded and were able to inform troopers who the child was. The parents, Slater and Mauran, were later interviewed, and according to New York State Police, were unaware their child left the residence. Slater then picked up the child and returned safely home.

Both were arrested and taken to Schroon State Police for processing. They were issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Ticonderoga Town Court for a later date in September. Child protective services and the District Attorney’s Office assisted in the incident.