FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shortly after midnight on Saturday, New York State Police responded to a dispute on Lower Allen Street. Investigations determined that Bradley S. Clark, 47, and Kiersten M. Hayes, 24, were involved in an altercation with a victim.

Police say Clark had caused injury to the victim and prevented them from contacting 911. Hayes allegedly brandished and threatened the victim with a knife.

Investigations discovered that there were multiple controlled substances and an illegally possessed high-capacity magazine for a firearm inside the residence. They belonged to Clark.

Jacqueline A. Rock, 32, of Hudson Falls, was also located inside the residence. Rock was found to have multiple warrants for her arrest. She was reportedly not involved in the dispute.

Rock was arrested and charged with Bail Jumping in the Second Degree. She was transported to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

Clark was arrested and charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Assault in the Third Degree

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Hayes was arrested and charged with Menacing in the Second Degree. Clark and Hayes were arraigned at the Washington County Centralized Arraignment Part Court. Clark was remanded to the Washington County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 cash, a $5,000 bond, or a $10,000 partially secured bond. Hayes was released on his own recognizance.

