SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have arrested three teens for allegedly damaging cars and a visitors center in Schuylerville and Victory Mills. A 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds were charged with fifteen counts of third-degree criminal mischief, which is a felony.

On August 29, troopers responded to the reports of 14 cars damaged, along with damage to the Village of Schuylerville Visitors Center located in Schuyler’s Canal Park. After an investigation, police found that the three teens were responsible for the damages.

All suspects were processed and issued appearance tickets returnable to the Saratoga County Youth Court on a later date. Anyone with damages that have not been reported yet can contact State Police of Saratoga at (518) 583-7000.