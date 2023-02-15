EARLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday morning, New York State Police responded to a 911 call about an attempted hammer attack. Police determined that Frank Baglieri, 41, of Hudson, tried to hit a co-worker with a hammer and left the area when law enforcement arrived.

A trooper pulled Baglieri over about a half-mile away but was allegedly attacked. During the altercation, police say Baglieri attempted to strangle the Trooper and take his gun from the holster. The Trooper was aided by a passing motorist and took Baglieri into custody. A claw hammer was located in Baglieri’s vehicle.

Baglieri was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, Robbery 2nd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Menacing 2nd Degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction of Governmental Administration, and Driving While Impaired by Drugs.

Baglieri was arraigned and remanded to Greene County Jail with a return date of February 28. The Trooper was treated for minor injuries at Albany Medical Center.