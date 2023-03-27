SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A South Glens Falls woman was arrested and is accused of forging over a dozen checks. Elizabeth Carney, 55, faces multiple charges.

On February 15, New York State Police received a report that a former employee of a Moreau resident had cashed stolen checks without authorization. Police say an investigation revealed Carney, who worked for the victim as a housekeeper, had over a dozen forged checks which were later determined to have been stolen and cashed, resulting in the theft of over $4,000.

Charges:

Second-degree possession of a forged instrument (13 counts)

Fifth-degree criminally possessing stolen property (13 counts)

Third-degree grand larceny

Carney was arrested at Wilton State Police and processed. She was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court and is held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.