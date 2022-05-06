NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A South Glens Falls man has been arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine during a traffic stop on the Thruway in New Windsor. New York State Police said Marco Smith, 52, was arrested early Friday morning.

On May 5 around 11:55 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on the Thruway for a vehicle and traffic violation. After interviewing the driver, Smith, police said probable cause to search the vehicle was established. Police found about 14.3 grams of cocaine during the search.

Smith was taken into custody. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, which is a felony. Smith was released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of New Windsor Court on May 26 at 2 p.m.