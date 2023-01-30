COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schoharie woman is doing time in Schenectady County Jail after she allegedly stole over $265,000 from a guardianship account. The funds were reported missing on Oct. 6, 2022, from an account owned by Daniel S. Ross of Ross Law Offices in Middleburgh.

While investigating the alleged theft, officers learned that Amber M. Wood, 39, of Schoharie, had worked as a secretary for Ross. Between November 2013 and June 2021, police claim Wood took the cash out of her boss’ guardianship account and deposited it into her personal bank account.

During the same time frame, Wood allegedly altered business records related to the guardianship bank account. Those were later filed with Schoharie County Surrogate Court containing false information, police said.

Wood was charged with second-degree grand larceny, eight counts of third-degree grand larceny, five counts of second-degree forgery, five counts of first-degree falsifying business records, and fourth-degree grand larceny.

On Friday, Wood turned herself over to state police. She was arraigned at the Cobleskill Town Court and sent to Schenectady County Jail. She will be arraigned in Schenectady County soon on charges stemming from the same incident.