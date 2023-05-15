SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schoharie man was arrested for allegedly possessing multiple firearms with a previous felony conviction, according to the New York State Police. Adam Hanlon, 41, faces multiple charges.

On Tuesday, around 7 p.m., police responded to a Schoharie home for reports of a domestic dispute. Police say after an investigation, they found a verbal argument took place and Hanlon reportedly pushed the victim.

Police say further investigation revealed multiple firearms in the house. Due to a previous felony conviction, Hanlon cannot legally possess the firearms, state police say.

No firearm was used during the dispute and no one was injured.

Charges:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (four counts)

Second-degree harassment

Hanlon was taken to Cobleskill State Police for processing. He was turned over to the Schoharie County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.