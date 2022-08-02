ATHENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has been arrested after a traffic stop on the Thruway in Greene County. New York State Police said Erick Olivera, 34, was arrested on July 29.

On Friday around 12:30 p.m., police stopped a car on I-87 in Athens for a vehicle and traffic violation. While interviewing the driver, police said they had probable cause to search the vehicle. Police found about 102 grams of cocaine during the search. Olivera was then taken into custody.

Charges

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (felony)

Olivera was arraigned in the Town of Catskill Court. He was remanded to Greene County Jail without bail due to having two prior felony convictions. Olivera is to set to return to court on August 8.