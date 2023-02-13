SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, State Police arrested a Schenectady man during a traffic stop on Clinton Avenue in Albany for an incident on November 19. Police say on the 19th, Terrance T. Inman, 31, was pulled over on I-87 in Colonie for violating Vehicle and Traffic Laws.

Police observed two children in the vehicle and the investigation determined that Inman did not have a valid driver’s license. When this issue was brought up to Inman, he drove away at a high rate of speed. Police decided not to pursue Inman at that time citing concerns for the safety of the children.

On Friday, Inman was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. Inman was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on February 15.