SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was arrested after an investigation into child pornography possession. Malachi Fennicks, 19, faces several charges.

Fennicks was the center of the investigation stemming from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He’s accused of promoting and possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation.

Charges:

Promoting sexual performance by a child

Possessing a sexual performance by a child

Fennicks was taken to Princetown State Police where he was arrested and processed. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Schenectady City Court later this month and was released.