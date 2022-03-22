CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have been searching for Andrew Gibson since he skipped his February sentencing date. Yet they are hopeful that more help from the public will help bring him to justice.

The Westerlo man had previously pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of bodily injury for a 2021 DWI crash on Route 401 in Westerlo that injured several people and claimed the life of Lisa Sperry, a devoted wife and mother of three boys.

NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke with Laura Ingelston and her husband Richard Sweet after Gibson was a no-show in court. Laura is Lisa’s sister. At the time, the couple made a desperate plea for the public’s help in locating the man who caused Lisa’s death.

“Pretty much walked free, for the most part. And that’s not fair.” said Sweet.

New York State Police say their interview which aired on NEWS10 worked to motivate the public, and they began receiving numerous tips.

“The public has been a huge help with this investigation. We get leads several times a week,” said New York State Police Investigator Michael Altieri.

Altieri says Gibson is now a wanted man, and his information has been shared with federal law enforcement partners such as the U.S. Marshals Service.

Gibson is facing 8 1/3 to 25 years behind bars. He was able to post a hefty $160,000 bond to make bail, and that’s why he was able to remain free until his February sentencing date. An Albany County spokesperson told NEWS10 that up until he went missing, Gibson had cooperating with the department of probation and gave no indication that he planned on skipping his court date.

“We have a general idea as to where he is at. And we are going to bring him to justice,” said Altieri. He asks that anyone with information on Gibson’s whereabouts to call their local law enforcement office or the New York State Police, so that he can be taken into custody.

Gibson is described as a white man, standing 6-feet, 3-inches tall, and weighing 235 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.