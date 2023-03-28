SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saugerties man was arrested and is accused of torching his car, lying to police, and filing a false insurance claim. William Duryea, 27, faces several charges.

On December 28, 2022, police say Duryea reported to work at 10 p.m. at the Ulster Service Area on I-87. Around 11:20 0.m., Duryea received a call from Kingston Police saying that his car was found on fire in Hasbrouck Park. Duryea allegedly claimed to have left his keys in the car when he went to work, and someone must have stolen his car.

Police say throughout an investigation, they learned Duryea did not drive his car to work that evening. Police also say he had his car turned and filed an insurance claim.

Charges:

Fourth-degree arson

Third-degree insurance fraud

Third-degree falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement

Duryea was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Court. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in the Town of Saugerties Court on March 29 at 3 p.m. He was issued an appearance ticket for the arson charge and is due back in the City of Kingston Court on March 31 at 9 a.m.