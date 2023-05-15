SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, a Saratoga man was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Menacing, and Harassment. Police say William P. Grewen, 65, was involved in a verbal dispute with another individual that led to a physical altercation.

During the altercation, Grewen allegedly swung a pickaxe at the victim multiple times. No one was struck and Grewen left the area before police arrived.

Police arrested Grewen the next day. He was arraigned at the Saratoga Town Court and is scheduled to reappear in court on June 6.