SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rotterdam man is in custody for allegedly making multiple unauthorized withdrawals from a business he formerly worked at. Justin T. Dennis, 30, was charged with Identity Theft in the Second Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification Information in the Third Degree.

Police were made aware of unauthorized withdrawals being made from a Schenectady County Business bank account. Investigations determined that Dennis made unauthorized withdrawals with bank account information that did not belong to him. Dennis withdrew over $1,000.

Dennis was arrested on June 5. He was transported to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.