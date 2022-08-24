FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have arrested a man who was reportedly living in a Fort Ann home without the homeowner’s permission. Steven Miller, 46, of Queensbury, was arrested on August 20.

On Saturday around 8:35 p.m., troopers were called to Fort Ann for the report of a man trespassing in an unoccupied house. After an investigation, police found that Miller had forced his way into the home and had been living there for about five days without the property owner’s permission. Miller was also reportedly found with multiple controlled substances, hypodermic needles, and a glass smoking device.

Charges

Second-degree burglary (felony)

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Four counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Miller was arrested and brought to State Police Granville for processing. He was transported to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.