MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, April 12, the New York State Police arrested a man on child pornography charges. Dustin L. Sparks, 27, of Perth, allegedly possessed and promoted child porn.

Sparks is accused of possessing and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation. He was arrested after an investigation stemming from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Sparks was taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant at his residence.

Charges

Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (Felony)

Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child (Felony)

Sparks was arraigned in Perth Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due to return to Perth Town Court on a later date.