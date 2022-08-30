QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have arrested two people in connection to a shoplifting incident earlier this year. Brandon W. Flint, 28, of Hornell, was arrested on August 22 and Shyla S. Stafford, 27, of Dresden, was arrested on August 28.

At around 8:05 p.m. on February 25, State Police of Queensbury received a shoplifting report at the Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury. After an investigation, officials said Stafford and Flint worked together to steal over $1,800 worth of merchandise from the store.

Charges

Two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny (felony)

Two counts of fifth-degree conspiracy (misdemeanor)

The pair was processed at SP of Queensbury. They were turned over to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await further court action.