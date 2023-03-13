NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On March 9, New York State Police arrested Mark J. Wallace Jr., 37, of New Scotland, following an investigation into a stolen vehicle. Wallace was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, and Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree.

According to police, the vehicle was reported stolen from a property in New Scotland on December 9, 2021. Police determined Wallace had stolen the vehicle and taken it to a scrap yard to sell. Wallace then falsified documents by claiming to be the owner of the vehicle. The vehicle was then crushed.

Wallace surrendered himself to State Police in Coxsackie. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket to New Scotland Town Court on March 23, and released.