COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 13, New York State Police arrested Ryan M. Jewett, 31, of Mechanicville for Patronizing a Person for Prostitution in the Second Degree. Investigators determined that Jewett allegedly made arrangements and traveled to a location in Colonie to meet with someone he believed to be a 13-year-old for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The arrest was made with the assistance of Troop G Computer Crime Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Jewett was processed at SP Latham. He was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on April 24.