COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hamburg man was taken into custody on Thursday following a pursuit through Colonie. Police say Cary M. Youngs, 28, traveled to Colonie in an attempt to meet with what he believed to be a 13-year-old for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

When police attempted to take him into custody, Youngs fled in his vehicle but eventually pulled over. Youngs was charged with:

Assault in the Second Degree

Attempted Rape in the Second Degree

Attempted Criminal Sex Act in the Second Degree

Patronizing a Person for Prostitution in the Second Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle

Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations

The Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the FBI assisted in the investigation. Youngs was arraigned at the Colonie Town Court and released on his own recognizance. Anyone with information about this crime or who may be a victim is asked to contact State Police Latham at (518) 583-7000 or at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.