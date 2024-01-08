WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Brooklyn man is facing charges for allegedly stealing from Walmart stores in Saratoga and Warren County. Delle I. Fisher, 48, was taken into custody on warrants following his release from Rikers Island, where he was being held on an unrelated matter.

State Police say Fisher reportedly stole over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart in Wilton. He is also accused of stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart in Queensbury.

Due to prior incidents, Fisher had been banned from all Walmart stores. State Police charged him with two counts of burglary in the third degree, grand larceny in the third degree, and petit larceny.

Fisher was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court. He was remanded without bail to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.