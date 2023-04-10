CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have arrested Quazey Robinson, 22, of Clifton Park after they say he forced his way into an apartment and assaulted several people inside. Troopers said the victims were known to Robinson and a child was inside the apartment, at the time. The child was not hurt.

Police said Robinson fled before police arrived at the apartment. He was arrested by Niskayuna Police a short time later. He was allegedly following an ambulance taking one of the victims to the hospital.

Charges:

Burglary in the First Degree (felony)

Three counts of Assault in the Third Degree (misdemeanor)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanor)

Robinson was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail. He is being held on $50,000 cash, a $100,000 bond, or a $500,000 partially secured bond.