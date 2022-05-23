WAWARSING, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Dutchess County man has been arrested for reportedly trying to steal over $1,500 worth of items from a Walmart in Ulster County. New York State Police said Quamaine Dawkins, 30, of Beacon, was arrested on May 23.

Police said Dawkins was shopping at Walmart in Wawarsing when he was seen not scanning items at the self-checkout. He is accused of trying to steal $1,520 worth of merchandise.

Dawkins was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, which is a felony. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable on June 17 at 8:30 a.m. to the Town of Wawarsing Court.