GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glenville man was arrested on March 31 after police investigated a traffic ticket issued in June 2022. State Police say Daniel J. Delorenzo knowingly provided false information to police during a traffic stop, resulting in the ticket being issued to an uninvolved person.

Delorenzo hired a law firm to obtain a plea agreement to resolve the Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on behalf of the victim. He forged the victim’s signature and submitted the document for court filing.

Police say the traffic violation has been removed from the victim’s driving record. Delorenzo faces the following charges:

Forgery in the Second Degree

Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree

Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree

Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree

Delorenzo was arrested in Rotterdam. He was issued a ticket to appear in Albany City Court on April 12.