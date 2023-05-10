QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man was arrested after allegedly breaking into an apartment and brandishing a knife. New York State Police say the disturbance occurred around 12:03 a.m. on Sunday on Meadowbrook Road.

According to police investigations, the suspect, Ian C. Baptiste, 48, was a resident of the apartment building. Baptiste forcibly entered another apartment without permission and brandished a knife. No one was injured.

Baptiste was arrested for Burglary in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, and Menacing in the Second Degree. Baptiste was processed and transported to the Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.