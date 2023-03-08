CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On March 3, James J. Forgett, 52, of Malta, was arrested for Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child. The arrest was made after a lengthy investigation into a report made in August 2022 of an adult having physical and sexual contact with a child.

Police determined that Forgett had sexual intercourse with a child younger than 13 beginning in 2017. Forgett is a registered sex offender and was previously arrested for Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor in 2019.

Forgett was arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail. Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact them at (518) 583-7000 or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov. Police also ask if you believe you may also be a victim to reach out to them.