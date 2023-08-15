INDIAN LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are looking for information on a vehicle that is possibly tied to a homicide in Indian Lake. Police released photos of a 2002 blue Jeep Wrangler on Tuesday.

State police said a suspect is accused of driving the vehicle between Big Brook Road, Indian Lake, and Blue Mountain Lake. Home and business owners are asked to check their surveillance and game cameras for any potential footage of the jeep between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 12.

Police are also asking people along State Route 28 and State Route 30 in the towns of Long Lake and Blue Mountain Lake to be on the lookout for anything suspicious on their property or in outside garbage containers. If anything is found, you are asked to not touch it and contact state police.

Just after 8:10 p.m. on Aug. 12, police were called to Big Brook Road in Indian Lake for a report of shots fired. David Chenier, 32, of Indian Lake, was found dead at the scene. An autopsy determined he died due to gunshot wounds to his neck and chest, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Ann Favro, 57, of Saranac Lake, was charged with Murder in the Second Degree in connection to his death. She was sent to the Hamilton County Jail without bail.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact state police at (518) 873-2750.