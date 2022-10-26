ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and the New York State Police are asking for the public’s assistance for help locating Jesus Torres, age 31, of Goshen. Torres is wanted for allegedly raping a female child.

The New York State Police (NYSP) has also issued an extraditable Arrest Warrant for Predatory Sex Assault Against a Child for Torres in Orange County. Police report charges were filed against Torres on October 18, but he escaped capture. Police report Torres is 5’9″ and about 165 pounds. According to police, Torres was last known to be in the area of Middletown, NY. Anyone with information about Torres or his whereabouts is asked to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-344-5300.