HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Lake Luzerne woman was arrested on Wednesday following a hit-and-run investigation, where according to New York State Police, she ran over a victim with her car following a verbal argument and fled the scene. Thon Baker, 58, faces multiple charges.

On Wednesday, July 26, around 6:36 p.m., police responded to the area of Stewart Bridge Road in Hadley for a report of a severely injured individual. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment, and police began an investigation.

Per New York State Police, their investigation found Baker was in a verbal argument with the victim in the early morning hours. During the altercation, she reportedly drove her car recklessly, struck the victim, and ran them over.

Police say Baker fled the scene without contacting emergency services. The victim was later found by a resident who contacted police. The victim is expected to survive.

Charges:

Second-degree assault

Leaving the scene of an incident without reporting

Vehicle and traffic law violations

Law enforcement says Baker was initially uncooperative with the investigation but eventually surrendered herself to Wilton State Police for processing. She was arraigned at the Day Town Court and was released under the supervision of the Saratoga County Probation Department.