JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Johnstown man has been arrested for allegedly having a forged inspection sticker on his car. New York State Police said Brandon Mcrae, 30, was arrested on August 9.

On Tuesday around 3:30 a.m., police found during a traffic stop that the inspection sticker on Mcrae’s vehicle was forged. Police said his vehicle had not had a valid inspection since February 2021.

Mcrae was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, which is a felony. He was issued an appearance ticket and released. He is set to return to Johnstown City Court on August 30.