JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, New York State Police of Mayfield arrested a Johnstown man for Grand Larceny. Police say they received a complaint of unauthorized withdrawals from a trust fund, prompting them to launch an investigation.

The investigation determined that Alan C. Millard, 56, had withdrawn over $25,000 from November 2022 through February 2023 without permission or authorization. During this time, Millard was acting as the fund’s trustee. Millard was arrested and issued a ticket returnable to the Johnstown City Court on February 28.