HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Halfmoon man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly trying to hit juveniles with his car. Police charged Edward F. Storms, 30, with two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. in the area of Ocean Spray Boulevard in Halfmoon. Investigations determined that Storms nearly hit two juveniles walking in the area after a verbal altercation.

Storms was arrested at his residence. He was issued an appearance ticket to the Halfmoon Town Court on August 23 and released.