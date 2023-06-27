GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Latham arrested Nicole M. Lynch, 36, for grand larceny in the third degree and falsifying business records in the first degree. Lynch was taken into custody following an investigation into a complaint from a Colonie business that an employee took money without permission.

According to the police, Lynch was working for the company in a management role. Lynch reportedly falsified business records and stole over $9,000. Lynch was processed at SP Guilderland and issued an appearance ticket for the Colonie Town Court on July 19.