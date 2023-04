GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, New York State Police arrested a Greenwich man for Forgery in the Second Degree. Investigations determined that Garrett A. Murray, 25, had allegedly intercepted a check on February 23.

Murray then forged the victim’s signature and deposited the check into a bank account that belonged to him. Police arrested Murray at his residence. After processing, he was transported to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.